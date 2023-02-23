Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally Offer First Taste of New Musical ‘Shucked’

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally offer a succinct exploration of the agonies and joys of the heart in “Maybe Love,” the first taste of their upcoming Broadway musical, Shucked. The show begins previews on March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre in New York.

"Maybe Love" bears some hallmarks of Clark and McAnally's award-winning country songwriting pedigrees in its arrangement, consisting of a wistful piano part and two voices that play off each other. Clark sings of love's frustrations and endurance and how it has to be nurtured to survive. "Might get frozen in the frost, but maybe love is never lost," she sings, with McAnally harmonizing. A video of the two performing the song also includes rehearsal footage from Shucked.

“What I love about this song is that it transcends the show for me and is a great reminder that we need to not only give each other more love, but also give love a little love,” Clark says in a release. “We can sometimes hate love for breaking our hearts, etc., but I think if we give love a little more love, it has a chance to grow and change our hearts.”

Shucked is described as a musical comedy that has corn as a recurring theme along with a message about tearing down walls instead of building them. Clark and McAnally composed the music and lyrics, with a script penned by Tony winner Robert Horn and direction by fellow Tony winner Jack O’Brien. The cast includes John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell. Tickets are on sale now, and Shucked officially opens on April 4.