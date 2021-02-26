Brandy Clark Recruits Lindsey Buckingham for Updated ‘The Past Is the Past’

Brandy Clark has recruited Lindsey Buckingham for an updated take on the country singer’s “The Past Is the Past,” off the upcoming deluxe edition of her 2020 LP Your Life Is a Record.

Buckingham both produces and appears on the new version of the track. “A few years ago, Lindsey heard a demo of ‘Past Is the Past’ and said he wanted to cut it, which felt like such an immense honor. But when I heard he wanted to produce a version of ME singing it, I was FLOORED,” Clark said in a statement.

“Working with him on it was really a pinch myself moment. Another instance for me where I met a hero who did not disappoint. After later recording Your Life Is a Record with Jay Joyce, that earlier version of the song didn’t fit the project, but I still loved it and wanted to do something with it. Adding it to the deluxe version just feels right. It’s such a different take on the song than what Jay and I created, and I hope that fans will love it as much as I do.”

The deluxe edition of Your Life Is a Record — up for Best Country Album at the 2021 Grammys — is due out March 5th and features five new tracks: In addition to the Buckingham collaboration, Brandi Carlile features on two tracks, “Like Me” and “Same Devil,” along with live renditions of “Pawn Shop” and “Who You Thought I Was,” the latter nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammys.

Your Life Is a Record also placed Number 11 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 30 Best Country Albums of 2020.