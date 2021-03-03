Watch Brandy Clark Perform ‘Like Mine’ on ‘Ellen’

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Brandy Clark performed the conciliatory song “Like Mine” on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The track appears on the upcoming deluxe version of Clark’s album Your Life Is a Record and was penned in collaboration with fellow star Brandi Carlile.

In characteristic Clark fashion, “Like Mine” takes an intimate look at a relationship between two people but elevates their conflict to something universal. “Here we go again, at each other’s throats/Hell bent on where we are, scared of what the future holds,” Clark sings, pledging to see the places where there are similarities and asks for forgiveness when she fails.

“Like Mine,” along with “Same Devil,” was written with Carlile and now appears on the deluxe version of Clark’s 2020 album, which arrives March 5th under the title Your Life Is Still a Record. Other bonus tracks on the album include live versions of “Who You Thought I Was” and “Pawn Shop,” the new song “Remember Me Beautiful,” and a revamped version of “The Past Is the Past” featuring Lindsey Buckingham.

Your Life Is a Record also helped Clark secure a pair of Grammy nominations for this year’s ceremony on March 14th, including Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance for “Who You Thought I Was.” On March 6th, Clark will play a ticketed livestream show at 8 p.m. ET via Mandolin.