Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile Team Up for Haunting New Song ‘Same Devil’

Songwriters address drug addiction, repressed sexuality, legislative politics in new collab

“Everybody got some kind of Hell/Just different levels,” Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile sing on “Same Devil,” Clark’s brand-new spectral country ballad featuring Carlile on harmony vocals.

Written by Clark, Hailey Whitters, and Marla Cannon-Goodman and produced by Carlile, the daring original explores a number of sociopolitical topics, from drug addiction to repressed sexuality to legislative politics.

“There’s a suit-wearin’ snake with a million dollar smile,” Clark sings in a verse reminiscent of both her recent song “Bigger Boat” as well as Eric Church’s 2018 both-sides polemic “The Snake.” “Shakin’ hands with a rat just across the aisle.”

Clark and Carlile, both out country singers who grew up in rural Washington state, have been performing together on-stage in recent years and worked up “Same Devil” during quarantine. The collaboration was “really inspiring,” Clark told Country Queer recently. “Even though the session had to happen over Zoom.”

Carlile, for her part, recently spoke to Rolling Stone about what it’s like to produce music for other artists, like Clark. “It has become such a passion of mine,” she said. “It might even be overtaking other parts of my creative life, because I love intensely the concept of working with another artist and helping them say what they want to say.”

“Proud of my buddy!” Carlile tweeted upon the release of “Same Devil.” “Git it gay Brandy’s!”

In This Article: Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Hailey Whitters

