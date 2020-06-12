 Brandy Clark's 'Bigger Boat': Watch 'Corden' Performance - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next The Mavericks Ready Spanish Language Album 'En Espanol' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Brandy Clark Sings ‘Bigger Boat’ on ‘Corden’

‘Jaws’-inspired track appears on Clark’s 2020 album ‘Your Life Is a Record’ as a duet with Randy Newman

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brandy Clark was the musical guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, beaming in remotely to do a quick interview and perform an acoustic version of the song “Bigger Boat.” The track originally appears on Clark’s 2020 album Your Life Is a Record as a duet with Randy Newman.

Like her duet partner Newman, Clark takes a wry look at chaos and discord in America on “Bigger Boat,” borrowing the famous line from Jaws as a way to escape natural disasters and political turmoil. “We can’t agree on who should be captain, so we can’t keep this thing afloat,” Clark sings, accompanied by a second guitar player on a recording studio floor.

In a pre-performance interview with Corden, Clark touches on her YouTube quarantine series You Can’t Come Over (But You Can Come In), book clubs, and how her love of Jaws led to writing “Bigger Boat” with Adam Wright.

“It was during the time of the California wildfires, we were getting all kinds of floods down South,” she says. “Our country’s very divided as far as the right and the left and I thought, ‘That’s the way to write this song.’ It’s sad to me how relevant this song has become. When we wrote it, I thought nobody under 40 is really gonna get this idea. And in The Handmaid’s Tale they used that line in an episode, and brought it into this century.”

Clark’s third studio album Your Life Is a Record was released March 6th via Warner Bros. and reunited her with producer Jay Joyce.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Brandy Clark, Randy Newman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.