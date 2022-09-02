Brandi Carlile Sings With Her Wife on New Version of ‘You and Me on the Rock’

Brandi Carlile has often shown the influence of Joni Mitchell and the Laurel Canyon singer-songwriters in her work, with cuts like “You and Me on the Rock” nodding to the era’s style and tone. To mark the one-year anniversary of In These Silent Days, Carlile is leaning all the way in with a deluxe edition of the album titled In the Canyon Haze, with updated, Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of the songs.

The first release from the album is, appropriately, a new recording of “You and Me on the Rock” that features a guest vocal appearance from Carlile’s wife Catherine. It’s a lovely, stripped-down take on the song that puts Catherine’s low harmonies next to Brandi’s soaring leads. The sparse instrumental bed shimmers like city lights in the distance but it still retains the intimacy and warmth of a living-room performance.

Carlile produced and recorded the new album with her longtime collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth. In addition to reimagining the tracks on In These Silent Days, Carlile puts her spin on David Bowie’s classic “Space Oddity.” In the Canyon Haze will be available first as limited-edition vinyl on Nov. 25 and then everywhere a week later on Dec. 2.

Currently nominated for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2022 Americana Honors and Awards, Carlile is also headlining shows on her “Beyond These Silent Days” tour. Next Friday and Saturday, she’s set to play two nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks, with subsequent performances at Atlanta’s Fox Theater, Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival, and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In the Canyon Haze track list:

“Right on Time”

“You and Me on the Rock” (feat. Catherine Carlile)

“This Time Tomorrow”

“Broken Horses”

“Letter to the Past”

“Mama Werewolf”

“When You’re Wrong”

“Stay Gentle”

“Sinners Saints and Fools”

“Throwing Good After Bad”

“Space Oddity”