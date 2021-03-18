 Brandi Carlile to Allow Vaccinated Fans at Live Concert - Rolling Stone
Brandi Carlile to Allow Fully Vaccinated Fans, Chosen at Random, at Her Nashville Concert
Brandi Carlile to Allow Fully Vaccinated Fans, Chosen at Random, at Her Nashville Concert

Fans must provide proof that they’ve received their Covid-19 vaccine to be considered for the limited-capacity in-person audience

Jonathan Bernstein

Brandi Carlile

Jason Kempin/Getty

Brandi Carlile will perform her first live band concert since the start of the pandemic on March 28th, a livestreaming performance airing from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

On Thursday, Carlile announced that a select few vaccinated fans will be able to attend the concert in person. Fans who have either received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, on or before March 14th can enter a lottery to be randomly chosen to join a limited number of vaccinated audience members inside the Ryman. Receiving the second of the two-shot vaccines or the single dose shot on the 14th would mean that adequate immunity from vaccination would be achieved two weeks later — the date of Carlile’s concert.

“We have found a way for a small number of people to attend this Covid-compliant, socially distanced show in person,” Carlile said in a video to fans. In order to be entered, fans must submit their name, proof of full vaccination, and proof of their livestream ticket purchase to a special email address. Winners will be notified by March 25th.

But while an unspecified number of vaccinated concertgoers will be attending Carlile’s show in the flesh, the March 28th performance is still primarily a livestream event and will have stricter capacity guidelines in place than a typical limited-capacity show at the Ryman. A spokesperson for Carlile clarified that the number of vaccinated fans attending will be “significantly lower” than the historic theater’s current limited capacity of 590 (or 25% of the Ryman’s capacity) for shows like an “Opry at the Ryman” performance on April 17th and Chase Rice on April 23rd. For those events, in addition to the limited 25% capacity, masks are required and seating is socially distanced.

Carlile won the Grammy for Best Country Song, for co-writing the Highwomen’s “Crowded Table,” at this year’s Grammy Awards. She’ll release her memoir, Broken Horses, next month.

