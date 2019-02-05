Brandi Carlile Announces New Round of Tour Dates

Brandi Carlile arrives at Sunday’s 61st Grammy Awards as the leading female nominee, with six nominations on the strength of her album By the Way, I Forgive You. In April, the songwriter will embark on a U.S. tour, which she expanded on Tuesday with a string of new dates. Chief among them: a headlining appearance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The Washington state native kicks off the run with two Texas shows, before heading north to Vermont in May for the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series. She’ll also hit major markets like Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, culminating with the Madison Square Garden concert on September 14th. Carlile’s current schedule ends September 21st in Berkeley, California, at the Greek Theatre, and also includes a performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June.

With By the Way, I Forgive You, Carlile’s sixth studio LP, the singer has emerged as a voice for societal change. The record touches on a number of relevant issues, including immigration, addiction and bullying.

“I’ve thought a lot about the evolution of protest music, and how asleep it was for such a long time, and how the people leading the charge now, where they’re minorities, where they’re queer, where they have different concepts of gender persuasion and ethnic backgrounds, those are our Bob Dylans and Jonis and Buffy Saint-Maries. They’re leading the charge,” Carlile told Rolling Stone in December.

Here are Brandi Carlile’s upcoming tour dates:

April 12 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

April 13 — Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

April 27 — Wilkesboro, NC @ Merlefest

May 24 — Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green

May 25 — Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green

May 26 — Boston, MA @ Harvard University Athletics Complex

June 1 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater

June 14 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 20-23 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 29 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 25 — Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

August 23 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

August 24 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

August 29 — Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua

August 30 — Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua

August 31 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

September 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann†

September 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 21 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

*with special guest Lucius

†with special guest Mavis Staples