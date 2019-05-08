Brandi Carlile Celebrates Motherhood in Candid Video for ‘The Mother’

Brandi Carlile spotlights the joys and rigors of motherhood in her new video for “The Mother.” Released ahead of this weekend’s Mother’s Day holiday, the clip follows a diverse group of moms with one thing in common: an unshakeable dedication to provide for their children. There are scenes of women pushing strollers, putting their kids to bed, and breastfeeding, all of it set to Carlile’s first-person lyrics of her own life as a mom.

“The Mother” appears on Carlile’s latest album By the Way, I Forgive You, which helped the Washington state songwriter win three Grammys earlier this year. On Monday, Carlile announced the lineup for her second Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, enlisting Sheryl Crow, Yola, Jade Bird and her bandmates in the Highwomen, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. Today, the Newport Folk Festival announced that the Highwomen, which also includes Maren Morris, would be performing at the annual Rhode Island music gathering.

2019 ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT: Please welcome @TheHighWomen to this summer's Friday lineup. @newportfestsorg has made a donation on their behalf to @SheIsTheMusic. Learn more: https://t.co/H9SSWgrfQ7 pic.twitter.com/MfxrQJzC7t — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) May 8, 2019

Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd recently spoke to Rolling Stone about their charity work with War Child UK, a nonprofit that provides aid to children affected by armed conflict. In the interview, Carlile says she once had conflicted feelings about auctioning off her own memorabilia and VIP access to raise money for that charity and others, but her concerns were quickly erased. “My principles aren’t as important as educating children who are going to spend their lives in a refugee camp,” she says.