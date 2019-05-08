×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next See George Clooney Blast 'Dumbf-ckery' of Trump, Climate Change Skeptics on 'Kimmel' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Brandi Carlile Celebrates Motherhood in Candid Video for ‘The Mother’

Women put their kids to bed, breastfeed and push strollers in the affectionate new clip

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brandi Carlile spotlights the joys and rigors of motherhood in her new video for “The Mother.” Released ahead of this weekend’s Mother’s Day holiday, the clip follows a diverse group of moms with one thing in common: an unshakeable dedication to provide for their children. There are scenes of women pushing strollers, putting their kids to bed, and breastfeeding, all of it set to Carlile’s first-person lyrics of her own life as a mom.

“The Mother” appears on Carlile’s latest album By the Way, I Forgive You, which helped the Washington state songwriter win three Grammys earlier this year. On Monday, Carlile announced the lineup for her second Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, enlisting Sheryl Crow, Yola, Jade Bird and her bandmates in the Highwomen, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. Today, the Newport Folk Festival announced that the Highwomen, which also includes Maren Morris, would be performing at the annual Rhode Island music gathering.

Related

Brandi and Catherine at their home in Maple Valley, WA.
Brandi Carlile's Fight for Peace and Love
Brandi Carlile Enlists Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires for 2020 Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd recently spoke to Rolling Stone about their charity work with War Child UK, a nonprofit that provides aid to children affected by armed conflict. In the interview, Carlile says she once had conflicted feelings about auctioning off her own memorabilia and VIP access to raise money for that charity and others, but her concerns were quickly erased. “My principles aren’t as important as educating children who are going to spend their lives in a refugee camp,” she says.

Newswire

Powered by