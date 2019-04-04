Watch Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Delta Dawn’ With Tanya Tucker

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker furthered their newfound creative relationship on Wednesday night when the singers took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during a benefit for Thistle Farms, a local nonprofit benefitting women survivors of abuse and trafficking.

Carlile introduced Tucker as the “great matriarch of country and western music” and proceeded to launch into “Delta Dawn,” the 1972 song that earned Tucker a Grammy nomination and turned her into a country-music phenom at just 14. Backed by Carlile’s core band of Phil and Tim Hanseroth, the vocalists delivered a stripped-down, voice-forward rendition that culminated in an audience sing-along.

Earlier this week, Carlile hosted a listening session in Nashville for Tucker’s upcoming album While I’m Living, which she produced with Shooter Jennings. The record is due later this summer and positions Tucker for a comeback in the vein of Johnny Cash’s Rick Rubin-produced American Recordings. Carliled accompanied Tucker on piano for a performance of the title track during a tribute concert for Loretta Lynn on Monday night. While I’m Living will be Tucker’s first full release in 10 years.

Carlile, whose album By the Way, I Forgive You was named Best Americana Album at this year’s Grammy Awards, will perform with Dierks Bentley at Sunday’s ACM Awards. She also has a string of festival appearances lined up for summer, including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Telluride Bluegrass and the inaugural Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tucker has also announced a rare run of live shows. She’ll take the stage beginning April 4th in Ridgefield, Connecticut.