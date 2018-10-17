Brandi Carlile Enlists Sam Smith for ‘Party of One’ Duet

Brandi Carlile teams up with U.K. singer-songwriter Sam Smith for a new duet version of her song “Party of One.” A graceful piano ballad, the original appears as the final track on Carlile’s latest album, By the Way, I Forgive You.

Carlile and Smith recorded the song with producer Dave Cobb at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. The new recording, which features the two singers trading off verses and harmonizing during the chorus, includes a new orchestral introduction and an added layer of strings throughout the song’s first several verses.

In a statement, Carlile said that “Party of One” “is a song about deep and enduring compassion. It’s about trying to navigate domesticity, love and particularly marriage whilst being willed to fail by those that would revoke that right if they could.”

“I am so excited for everyone to have this song in their ears and hearts,” Smith added. “Working with Brandi Carlile is truly one of the highlights of my career. Her voice and songwriting get me through the dark days.”

Carlile and Smith first met through their individual work with the organization Children in Conflict, which provides support to children affected by war. A portion of the proceeds of “Party of One” will be donated to the organization.

Carlile recently sat for an intimate “Morning Sessions” interview with Rolling Stone at the Austin City Limits Festival in Austin in which she discussed her songwriting, meeting Lady Gaga and her concerns about a conservative U.S. Supreme Court.