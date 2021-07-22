Watch Brandi Carlile Perform a Soaring ‘Right on Time’ on ‘Fallon’

Just hours after announcing her new album In These Silent Days and releasing the single “Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile gave the live debut of the song with a soaring performance on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Carlile began the performance solo, seated at a grand piano while she played the song’s solemn opening verse. Upon reaching the chorus with its extended high note, Carlile’s surefooted delivery drew appreciative applause from the live studio audience.

For the remainder of the song, Carlile threw an electric guitar over her shoulders and joined her bandmates, including Phil and Tim Hanseroth, who added pristine harmonies as well as a jagged rock & roll edge to the arrangement. Carlile outdid her own vocal performance in the end, climbing to the chorus high note, then sweeping up to an even higher interval as she sang the final “It wasn’t right/But it was right on time.”

The follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed By the Way, I Forgive You, Carlile’s new album In These Silent Days was conceived and recorded with her collaborators during the pandemic. It will be released October 1st via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Earlier in 2021, Carlile showed off a different side of her creative talents by releasing her first book, the memoir Broken Horses.