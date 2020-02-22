 Brandi Carlile Named Record Store Day 2020 Ambassador - Rolling Stone
Brandi Carlile Named Record Store Day 2020 Ambassador

“What independent record stores do is that they mine, archive, love, meticulously care for, and make available to you other people’s dreams”

Brandi Carlile will serve as the official ambassador of Record Store Day 2020, the singer revealed Friday.

Brandi Carlile will serve as the official ambassador of Record Store Day 2020, the singer revealed Friday.

Carlile announced her ambassadorship in a video filmed in her attic recording studio in Seattle alongside “the twins,” longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

“We’ve been making the physical manifestation of independent-minded music for over two decades in this space,” Carlile said, noting that her musical hero Elton John often frequents indie record shops.

“What independent record stores do is that they mine, archive, love, meticulously care for, and make available to you other people’s dreams.” Carlile and the twins then shared some of their favorite records.

Carlile added, “The Twins and I have never made an album that we didn’t intend to be in an independent record store. Thank you so much for recognizing this love in me and the Twins and giving us this opportunity. We won’t let you down.”

The 13th annual Record Store Day takes place April 18th at independent shop around the world. Previous Record Store Day ambassadors include St. Vincent, Metallica, Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack White and more.

“Brandi’s career has woven through record stores from the beginning, and I can barely remember when there hasn’t been a Brandi Carlile record in their racks and on their charts,” Record Store Day co-founder Carrie Colliton said in a statement. “Record stores really are tastemakers—in all genres, across the country—and they’ve been shouting about Brandi and the Twins for years.”

