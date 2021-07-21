Brandi Carlile Previews New Album With Cathartic Song ‘Right on Time’

Brandi Carlile will release the follow-up to her Grammy-winning By the Way, I Forgive You this fall. The new album, titled In These Silent Days, arrives via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records on October 1st and includes the first single “Right on Time,” premiering Wednesday.

“Right on Time” leads off In These Silent Days and bears some of Joni Mitchell’s influence, which Carlile has celebrated on numerous occasions, even performing the songwriter’s album Blue at a special event in 2019. Building from solo piano to a full-band arrangement, the song makes a plea for forgiveness and communication. “Help me to rewind and we can find ourselves again, it’s not too late/Either way, I lose you in these silent days/It wasn’t right, but it was right on time,” Carlile sings, soaring up to hit a cathartic high note. The song’s video was directed by Courteney Cox and features Carlile in an Elton John and David Bowie-inspired silver suit and makeup, but walled off from the rest of the world even as she walks among crowds.

As with By the Way, I Forgive You, Carlile recorded the new album with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. The songs were imagined and composed during 2020 while Carlile was quarantining at home with her primary collaborators and bandmates, Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

“Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude,” Carlile says. “I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage. Despite all this, the songs flowed through — pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful.”

Carlile has several shows scheduled through the end of 2021, including Washington’s Gorge Amphitheater on August 14th and Colorado’s Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony on September 11th and 12th. In February 2022, she’ll return to Riviera Maya, Mexico, to headline her Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival with guests including Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Yola, Margo Price, and Allison Russell.

