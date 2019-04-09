Brandi Carlile to Perform Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ in Its Entirety

Brandi Carlile will perform Joni Mitchell’s legendary album Blue in its entirety this fall. The show, which takes place October 14th at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, will feature the singer-songwriter recreating the 1971 masterpiece — one of her favorite albums of all time — with her longtime band.

“If Joni is right and ‘songs are like tattoos,’ then these songs are an indelible part of our collective story and coming of age,” Carlile said in a statement. “Let’s do Blue. Hearts on sleeves and voices raised. Let’s do this one for Joni.”

Carlile has performed Blue standouts “River” and “A Case of You” on tour in recent years, singing the latter, most notably, alongside Kris Kristofferson at a 75th birthday celebration for Mitchell last fall.

“I met her and I told her in very brief terms how much she meant to me,” Carlile said of Mitchell’s 75th birthday concert in an interview with Rolling Stone. “She said, ‘Right on, man! You did a great job.’ I’ll never forget that Joni Mitchell called me ‘man.’ It was awesome.”

Carlile has likened the emotional vulnerability of her blockbuster 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You to Mitchell’s masterpiece. “I read an interview with Mitchell where she explained that she wasn’t telling anybody who she was until Blue,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “And then she did it so completely that it had this voyeuristic, uncomfortable quality to it. I can see why somebody couldn’t sustain the exposure that By the Way, I Forgive You has given me emotionally to other people that I don’t know.”

On Sunday, Carlile joined country singer Dierks Bentley for a performance of their duet “Travelin’ Light” on the 54th ACM Awards. She also recently finished work on Tanya Tucker’s comeback album While I’m Living, co-producing the project with Shooter Jennings.