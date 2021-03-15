 Brandi Carlile's John Prine Cover: Listen to 'I Remember Everything' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Reusable Face Masks You'll Actually Want to Wear Year-Round
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear Brandi Carlile’s Studio Recording of John Prine’s ‘I Remember Everything’

After performing Prine’s final recorded song on the Grammys, Carlile provides a studio version for the upcoming Prine tribute album ‘Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows’

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

At Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, the late John Prine won two trophies for his final recording, “I Remember Everything,” which Brandi Carlile performed during the telecast’s “In Memoriam” segment. Carlile’s studio recording of “I Remember Everything” is out now and will appear on the upcoming tribute album Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol 2.

A gentle acoustic rendering featuring nothing more than voice and guitar, Carlile’s recording retains the arresting power of her Grammys performance. With simple strummed and fingerpicked patterns to maintain the rhythm, Carlile’s top-flight voice brings home the feeling of world-weary longing in Prine’s lyrics. “Swimming pools of butterflies that slipped right through the net,” Carlile sings near the song’s end.

Additional performers and details for the second volume of Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows have not yet been announced, but it will be released via Prine’s Oh Boy Records later in 2021. The collection is already available for pre-order. The first installment of Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows was released in 2010 and features covers by Justin Vernon, Conor Oberst, My Morning Jacket, and Drive-By Truckers.

A multiple Grammy-winning performer, Carlile will add author to her résumé in 2021 with the release of her memoir. Titled Broken Horses, the book arrives April 6th.

In This Article: Brandi Carlile, John Prine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.