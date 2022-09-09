Brandi Carlile Will Tower Over You in a Live IMAX Concert

Brandi Carlile’s new album In the Canyon Haze reimagines the songs on her 2021 LP In These Silent Days through the lens of L.A.’s Laurel Canyon. On release day, Sept. 28, Carlile and her band will bring the album to vivid life with a live performance broadcast to IMAX theaters.

Dubbed Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live from Laurel Canyon, the concert marks the first time the Grammy-winning Americana songwriter will play all of the LP’s songs live. Tickets are on sale now.

“I’ve made a terrifying and beautiful commitment to livestream a complete performance of my new project In the Canyon Haze to IMAX theatres across the country,” Carlile says in a statement. “The music and harmonies are complex and lush…anything could happen. You will hear these songs like you’ve never heard them before and I expect that it’ll be one of the most potent and welcome challenges of my career to bring this to you in such stark detail. Live is live. Rock and roll is a risk and I’m here for it!”

Directed by Sam Wrench, the concert will feature “some very special guests,” according to Carlile. The songwriter’s wife, Catherine Carlile, appears on the record’s first single, “You and Me on the Rock (In the Canyon Haze),” released last week. Carlile and bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth produced In the Canyon Haze, which also includes a version of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

Carlile is nominated for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, for In These Silent Days, at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, to be held this Wednesday in Nashville.