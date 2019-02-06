Brandi Carlile’s ‘Girls’ Festival: Eighties Covers, Duets and Karaoke

Brandi Carlile’s inaugural Girls Just Wanna Weekend wrapped up this week in the Riviera Maya, Mexico. Curated by the Washington state native, the festival was far from a simple string of concerts. Carlile, whose By the Way, I Forgive You album scored her six nominations at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, took pains to provide a one-of-a-kind experience.

To that end, Carlile hosted Brandioke, where artists, fans and even her niece interpreted Carlile’s songs; donned hair-metal wigs and bandannas to stage an Eighties tribute night called Ladies of the Eighties; and welcomed surprise guests like Anderson East and Mavis Staples, who filled in for an unable-to-attend Margo Price.

Carlile also duetted with Maren Morris, premiering their new collaboration “Common,” and cementing her friendship with Morris, a longtime fan. “The first week I moved to Nashville, I went to Grimey’s record store and Brandi had just released her album Bear Creek. It was the first thing I saw and picked it up. It was in my car for the next three years,” Morris told Rolling Stone. “When I met Brandi, I told her I bought your album and I was obsessed with you, and now we’re duetting.”

Both Carlile and Morris are set to perform at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, airing Sunday on CBS.