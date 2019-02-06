Brandi Carlile’s ‘Girls’ Festival: Eighties Covers, Duets and Karaoke

Brandi Carlile’s inaugural Girls Just Wanna Weekend wrapped up this week in the Riviera Maya, Mexico. Curated by the Washington state native, the festival was far from a simple string of concerts. Carlile, whose By the Way, I Forgive You album scored her six nominations at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, took pains to provide a one-of-a-kind experience.
To that end, Carlile hosted Brandioke, where artists, fans and even her niece interpreted Carlile’s songs; donned hair-metal wigs and bandannas to stage an Eighties tribute night called Ladies of the Eighties; and welcomed surprise guests like Anderson East and Mavis Staples, who filled in for an unable-to-attend Margo Price.
One of my favorite things about this weekend is that @andersoneast came all the way to the festival JUST to be a proper feminist and show his support for all of us! We wound up singing just like we always do- SWOON 😍 Thank you my friend- you’re as good as it gets @justwannaweekend Photo @petesouza 💥💥💥💥💥
Carlile also duetted with Maren Morris, premiering their new collaboration “Common,” and cementing her friendship with Morris, a longtime fan. “The first week I moved to Nashville, I went to Grimey’s record store and Brandi had just released her album Bear Creek. It was the first thing I saw and picked it up. It was in my car for the next three years,” Morris told Rolling Stone. “When I met Brandi, I told her I bought your album and I was obsessed with you, and now we’re duetting.”
Both Carlile and Morris are set to perform at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, airing Sunday on CBS.
Last night, @MarenMorris and @brandicarlile debuted a new song they’ve done – called “Common” on the setlist. It left the entire #girlsjustwannaweekend crowd in chills- absolutely stunning. Can’t wait to hear the studio version!! pic.twitter.com/rZPu11RN0E
People! @marenmorris is my GIRL!! I mean look at us! We’re an odd couple but we’re quickly becoming soul mates 😍 I was witness to Maren’s talent and power this weekend and I’m better for it. I hung out with her rad parents and her absolute prince of a husband (donor material 😂) @ryanhurd who also got up and sang beautifully. Mostly folks look out- Maren’s leading the way and I’m following. Thank you for doing this festival and throwing down the party with your shoes off and your heart on your sleeve. Photo @petesouza 😍
