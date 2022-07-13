Brandi Carlile to Take Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, More Women on ‘Girls Just Wanna Weekend’

In the wise words of Cyndi Lauper, “Girls just wanna have fun.” Right, Brandi Carlile? The Americana star announced that she’s taking an all-female lineup led by Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, and Wynonna on her fourth annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico next January.

“We asked you what artists you wanted to see on the Girls Just Wanna Weekend stage and we listened!” Carlile wrote on Instagram. “This will be the party to beat all parties. Ladies Of The 80’s brings on the apocalypse! See you in the hot tub misfits, the island awaits you!”

The five-day music festival is set to be hosted at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and is being described as an “all-inclusive concert vacation.”

Among the artists on the lineup are Yola, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, Brandy Clark, and Brittney Spencer.

“The countdown begins! I am beside myself with joy that we get to come back!” wrote Allison Russell. “this lineup. v ready for thisss,” added Brittney Spencer.

Pricing for the festival includes the five-night stay and ranges from $1999 per person for a deluxe gold room to $3999 per person for an ocean-front presidential suite at Barcelo.

This year’s iteration saw the likes of Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Katie Pruitt, and Indigo Girls.

“Wish I could join y’all again! Maybe next year,” wrote Tucker.