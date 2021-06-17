Brandi Carlile’s 2022 Girls Just Wanna Weekend Recruits Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker

Brandi Carlile will bring her Girls Just Wanna Weekend back to Mexico for a third installment in early 2022. Carlile as usual leads the all-women lineup, along with Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, and the Indigo Girls, who will head to Riviera Maya’s Hard Rock Hotel February 1st to 5th.

The third annual Girls Just Wanna follows a gap year in 2021 — the festival’s second year happened just before Covid-19 shut down the United States. Additional performers for the 2022 fest include Lucius, Margo Price, Yola, KT Tunstall, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, and Katie Pruitt. The festival poster notes “special guests” will also be present.

Attendees will have the option of staying at the Hard Rock Hotel or the nearby Unico 20°87° Resort, with accommodations including dining options, spas, and drinks. Rooms will go on sale to the public Wednesday, June 23rd, at 1 p.m. ET. Full package details are available at the festival’s website.

Earlier in 2021, Carlile published her memoir Broken Horses, which debuted atop the New York Times bestsellers list when it was released. She also collected a Grammy honor for Best Country Song for “Crowded Table,” a track from her Highwomen project with Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby. Carlile is also set to headline Moon Crush’s 2021 Harvest Moon Festival, opposite Maren Morris, October 20th through 23rd in Miramar Beach, Florida.