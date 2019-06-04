See Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris Cover Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Angel’

×
On June 1st, Brandi Carlile played a headlining show at the Gorge Amphitheatre in her home state of Washington, which coincided with her 38th birthday. The event, dubbed Echoes Through the Canyon, included performances by Carlile’s handpicked support acts Neko Case and Emmylou Harris.

In a sweet nod to one of Carlile’s formative musical experiences with the all-female Lilith Fair concerts of the late Nineties, she was joined by Harris on harmony for a poignant version of “Angel,” the song that in 1998 propelled Lilith Fair founder Sarah McLachlan’s career both as a musician and a philanthropist. The song has since been used extensively in emotion-heavy scenes from television and film, as well as in a pet adoption campaign by the ASPCA. Heart-tugging TV ads aside, this duet version highlights the raw, emotional weight both carry in their respective voices — with Carlile’s powerfully soaring pipes countered by Harris’s lighter, more ethereal touch.

Carlile’s next collaboration with country-music royalty will take place Wednesday night, as she teams with Tanya Tucker for a performance airing on the CMT Music Awards. Carlile, along with Shooter Jennings, produced Tucker’s upcoming album, While I’m Livin’, due later this year.

