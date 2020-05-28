Brandi Carlile to Play ‘By the Way, I Forgive You’ in Full for Virtual Concert

Brandi Carlile will be performing her Grammy Award-winning breakthrough album, By the Way, I Forgive You, in its entirety for a ticketed virtual concert taking place on Monday, June 1st, at 9:00 p.m. ET, via Veeps.com.

The concert will be held on Carlile’s 39th birthday, and will mark her first full public performance in quarantine, aside from a brief tribute to the late John Prine on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“In a changed world, I believe I will find catharsis in playing the album that changed my life,” Carlile said of the event.

In a video announcement, she added that the By the Way, I Forgive You show will be the first of several livestreams in which she’ll play all of her albums one-by-one in full, along with bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and Josh Neumann.

Tickets for the virtual concert and all future album livestreams can be purchased at Carlile’s Veeps page. All proceeds from the shows will go directly toward Carlile’s touring band and road crew, who are out of work this summer due to the pandemic.

On June 10th, Carlile will also be performing as part of the All in WA virtual concert, benefiting COVID-19 relief in her home state of Washington.