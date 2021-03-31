 Brandi Carlile's 'Broken Horses' Book Tour Features Dolly Parton - Rolling Stone
Brandi Carlile to Talk New Memoir With Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan on Virtual Book Tour
Brandi Carlile to Talk New Memoir With Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan on Virtual Book Tour

Songwriter will mark the release of ‘Broken Horses’ with a series of conversations

Jonathan Bernstein

Brandi Carlile Broken Horse

ALYSSE GAFKJEN*

To mark the release of her upcoming memoir Broken Horses, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will be taking part in a series of conversations with everyone from Dolly Parton to Leslie Jordan as part of a virtual book tour. Other conversations will feature former White House photographer Pete Souza, authors Glennon Doyle and Tara Westover, and radio personality Hunter Kelley. 

Carlile will sit down for her virtual conversation with Dolly Parton on April 8th, an event hosted by Nashville’s Parnassus Books. Tickets for the event cost $33 and include a signed copy of Carlile’s memoir.

Carlile’s memoir promises to be an overview of the singer’s upbringing in Washington and rise to mainstream popularity in the past several years with the release of the 2018 breakthrough By the Way, I Forgive You.

Brandi Carlile to Allow Fully Vaccinated Fans, Chosen at Random, at Her Nashville Concert
Hear Brandi Carlile's Studio Recording of John Prine's 'I Remember Everything'

Ryan Tedder song writing
10 Great Songs You Didn't Know OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Wrote
The 30 Greatest Rock & Roll Movie Moments

“If anyone ever has a doubt in their mind that the wildest of dreams can be realized from complicated circumstances,” Elton John wrote in a blurb promoting Broken Horses, “they should read Brandi’s story.”

Last week, Carlile performed her first live show with her full band since the beginning of the pandemic at the Ryman Auditorium, with an extremely limited number of vaccinated fans able to attend in person. At the show, Carlile brought out the R&B singer Monica to duet on the Highwomen’s “Crowded Table.”

Here are Carlile’s virtual book tour dates:

April 6 — A Conversation with Leslie Jordan (with Books-A-Million)
April 7 — A Conversation with Glennon Doyle (with Books & Books, Miami)
April 8 — A Conversation with Dolly Parton (with Parnassus Books, Nashville)
April 9 — A Conversation with Pete Souza (with Loyalty Books, Washington DC)
April 12 — A Conversation with Tara Westover (with The Elliott Bay Book Company, Seattle)
April 13 — “The Gaylywed Game” feat. Brandi & Catherine Carlile vs. Glennon Doyle & Abby Wambach, hosted by Leslie
Jordan (with Book Soup, Los Angeles)
April 15 — “From Nashville—Music Talks with Hunter Kelly” (presented by 92Y with Barnes & Noble)
April 17 — Book and a Bottle Pajama Party (presented by XOBC Cellars via Libro.FM and Women & Children First, Chicago)

