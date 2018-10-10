Rolling Stone
Brandi Carlile Talks Brett Kavanaugh Fears During ‘Rolling Stone Morning Sessions’

‘By the Way, I Forgive You’ singer-songwriter shares her concerns of living under a conservative Supreme Court

Rolling Stone held its first Morning Sessions during ACL Fest 2018 on Saturday, October 6th, at Wanderlust Yoga in Austin. Hosted by Rolling Stone‘s digital director Jerry Portwood, the intimate chat series kicked off with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, whose latest album By the Way, I Forgive You is being heralded as one of the best releases of the year.

But music was only a portion of Carlile’s Morning Session. The socially-conscious artist also weighed in on the ramifications of having judge Brett Kavanaugh the newest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I have two daughters, and I’m married to a woman, to a woman that is not a U.S. citizen,” Carlile said. “I was married for a year before I even had that civil right… I’ve been detained at the airport, had to lie about my relationship. I’m still listed as the father on my daughter’s birth certificate — and this is with a Supreme Court that had a swing vote.”

Carlile said that living as a member of the LGBTQ community under a conservative court will be “daunting,” if not “impossible,” and cautioned that societal change moves both forward and backward.

“The lesson I’ve learned the most in my complacency is that progress doesn’t only move in one direction — it can recess,” she said. “And that’s been a hard thing to learn in my adult life.”

