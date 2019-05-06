Brandi Carlile Enlists Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires for 2020 Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Sheryl Crow, Patty Griffin, Lucius, Amanda Shires and Lake Street Dive are just a few of the names announced today as part of the lineup for Brandi Carlile’s second annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend Festival in Mexico. Jade Bird, Yola, KT Tunstall, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby and Katie Herzig will round out lineup, in addition to a comedy set from Wanda Sykes. Carlile will be headlining her festival with three distinct sets.

Carlile founded the festival after noticing the lack of female representation at mainstream music festivals. “What I really want,” she told Rolling Stone Country last year, “is for the festival to do so well that people will see it who are booking them, and understand that there is a demand for women. And I want other women to mirror the template at home, from a club level on. Get a group of women together, mirror the concept and do it for the next couple of years until it changes.

2020’s event comes after the inaugural festival this past winter, which included everyone from Maren Morris and Shawn Colvin to Mavis Staples and the Indigo Girls.

2020’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend will take place January 29th through February 2nd at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico.