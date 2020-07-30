Brad Paisley’s All-Star ‘No I in Beer’ Video: Spot the Celebrity Cameos

Brad Paisley matches the all-are-welcome tone of his new song “No I in Beer” with an equally inclusive video, which assembles a small army of quarantined famous faces from the music, sports, and political worlds. The good-natured Paisley’s fans submit their own self-shot cameos too, from all over the U.S. and from countries like Germany, Sweden, and Australia.

The country music figures include the most obvious suspects: Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Canadian country singer and Paisley opener Brett Kissel, and Paisley’s longtime CMA Awards co-host and duet partner Carrie Underwood all pop up. As do sports figures like L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, and Paisley’s insurance-ad foil Peyton Manning.

But it’s the political figures that are most diverse. Former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, ex-RNC chairman Michael Steele, and Texas Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw make cameos, along with politico-turned-TV-personality George Stephanopoulos.

Fred Armisen, shown playing drums, and Paisley’s wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who has helped the country singer film many of his at-home livestream performances, are in the video too.

Paisley released “No I in Beer” in April during the early days of the pandemic — six months in, its message of “we’re all in this together” rings even more true