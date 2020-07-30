 Brad Paisley's All-Star 'No I in Beer' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Brad Paisley’s All-Star ‘No I in Beer’ Video: Spot the Celebrity Cameos

From country singers and athletes to political figures, the clip features names like Carrie Underwood and Pete Buttigieg with beers in hand

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Brad Paisley matches the all-are-welcome tone of his new song “No I in Beer” with an equally inclusive video, which assembles a small army of quarantined famous faces from the music, sports, and political worlds. The good-natured Paisley’s fans submit their own self-shot cameos too, from all over the U.S. and from countries like Germany, Sweden, and Australia.

The country music figures include the most obvious suspects: Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Canadian country singer and Paisley opener Brett Kissel, and Paisley’s longtime CMA Awards co-host and duet partner Carrie Underwood all pop up. As do sports figures like L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, and Paisley’s insurance-ad foil Peyton Manning.

But it’s the political figures that are most diverse. Former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, ex-RNC chairman Michael Steele, and Texas Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw make cameos, along with politico-turned-TV-personality George Stephanopoulos.

Fred Armisen, shown playing drums, and Paisley’s wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who has helped the country singer film many of his at-home livestream performances, are in the video too.

Paisley released “No I in Beer” in April during the early days of the pandemic — six months in, its message of “we’re all in this together” rings even more true

