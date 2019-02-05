Brad Paisley Sets 2019 Summer Tour Dates

Brad Paisley has announced the details of his upcoming 2019 World Tour, which kicks off May 30th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will include stops in the U.S., Europe and the U.K.
Joined by rising talents Chris Lane and Riley Green, Paisley’s 2019 trek will find him crisscrossing the nation for a series of mostly amphitheater dates, plus a few scattered casino, festival and arena concerts. Highlights include a stop at Country USA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin (June 29th), and the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama (August 22nd), as well as seven dates in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, England and Ireland this fall. More dates are expected to be added soon.
Paisley’s latest single “Bucked Off” — which features a fun-loving dose of classic-country wordplay — is currently inside the Top 25 on Billboard’s Country Airplay radio chart. Lane’s romantically charged “I Don’t Know About You” follows a three-peat of Top 10 radio hits (“Fix,” “For Her” and “Take Back Home Girl” featuring Tori Kelly), while Green’s debut single, “There Was This Girl,” stands just outside the Top 10 of country radio songs.
Here’s a current rundown of dates, cities and venues on Brad Paisley’s 2019 World Tour:
May 30 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 1 – San Diego, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 6 – Sacramento, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 7 – Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 8 – Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 14 – Missoula, Montana @ Big Sky Brewery
June 15 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 27 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP
June 28 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 29 – Oshkosh, Wisconsin @ Country USA **
July 13 – Prior Lake, Minnesota @ Lakefront Park Music Fest **
July 19 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre **
July 20 – Indianapolis, Indiana @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 26 – Syracuse, New York @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 27 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
August 2 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
August 3 – Chicago, Illinois @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 4 – Davenport, Iowa @ Mississippi Valley Fair **
August 9 – Atlantic City, New Jersey @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ***
August 10 – Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 11 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania @ Musikfest **
August 15 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 16 – Jacksonville, Florida @ Daily’s Place
August 17 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 22 – Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 23 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 24 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 29 – Hartford, Connecticut @ XFINITY Theatre |
August 30 – Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 31 – Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 22 – Puyallup, Washington @ Washington State Fair **
October 4 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum ***
October 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena ***
October 6 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet ***
October 9 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom ***
October 11 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium ***
October 12 – London, England @ The O2 Arena ***
October 13 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena ***
**Festival date
*** Paisley and Chris Lane only
