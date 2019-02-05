Brad Paisley Sets 2019 Summer Tour Dates

Brad Paisley has announced the details of his upcoming 2019 World Tour, which kicks off May 30th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will include stops in the U.S., Europe and the U.K.

Joined by rising talents Chris Lane and Riley Green, Paisley’s 2019 trek will find him crisscrossing the nation for a series of mostly amphitheater dates, plus a few scattered casino, festival and arena concerts. Highlights include a stop at Country USA in Oshkosh, Wisconsin (June 29th), and the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama (August 22nd), as well as seven dates in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, England and Ireland this fall. More dates are expected to be added soon.

Paisley’s latest single “Bucked Off” — which features a fun-loving dose of classic-country wordplay — is currently inside the Top 25 on Billboard’s Country Airplay radio chart. Lane’s romantically charged “I Don’t Know About You” follows a three-peat of Top 10 radio hits (“Fix,” “For Her” and “Take Back Home Girl” featuring Tori Kelly), while Green’s debut single, “There Was This Girl,” stands just outside the Top 10 of country radio songs.

Here’s a current rundown of dates, cities and venues on Brad Paisley’s 2019 World Tour:

May 30 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 31 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 1 – San Diego, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 6 – Sacramento, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 7 – Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 8 – Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 14 – Missoula, Montana @ Big Sky Brewery

June 15 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 27 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP

June 28 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 29 – Oshkosh, Wisconsin @ Country USA **

July 13 – Prior Lake, Minnesota @ Lakefront Park Music Fest **

July 19 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre **

July 20 – Indianapolis, Indiana @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 26 – Syracuse, New York @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 27 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

August 2 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

August 3 – Chicago, Illinois @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 4 – Davenport, Iowa @ Mississippi Valley Fair **

August 9 – Atlantic City, New Jersey @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ***

August 10 – Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 11 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania @ Musikfest **

August 15 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 16 – Jacksonville, Florida @ Daily’s Place

August 17 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 22 – Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 23 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 24 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 – Hartford, Connecticut @ XFINITY Theatre |

August 30 – Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 31 – Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 22 – Puyallup, Washington @ Washington State Fair **

October 4 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum ***

October 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena ***

October 6 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet ***

October 9 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom ***

October 11 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium ***

October 12 – London, England @ The O2 Arena ***

October 13 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena ***

**Festival date

*** Paisley and Chris Lane only