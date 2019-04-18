×
Rolling Stone
Hear Brad Paisley Join the Rolling Stones for ‘Dead Flowers’ on New Compilation

Performance was taped at a 2013 Stones tour stop in Philadelphia and appears on the band’s new ‘Honk’ collection

Rolling Stones, Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley joined the Rolling Stones on a version of "Dead Flowers" at a 2013 tour stop in Philly.

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones release their latest compilation, Honk, on Friday. A collection of vintage hits (think usual suspects “Brown Sugar,” “Wild Horses”) and latter-day cuts off albums like 2005’s A Bigger Bang and their 2016 blues foray, the set also contains a disc of live performances, including a rendition of “Dead Flowers” that finds Mick Jagger trading verses with Brad Paisley.

Recorded during Night One of a 2013 two-night stand in Philadelphia on the band’s 50 & Counting Tour, “Dead Flowers” receives an extra shot of twang from Paisley’s cameo. The Nashville star adds some Bakersfield Telecaster to the track, originally recorded for 1971’s Sticky Fingers, and takes ownership of the second verse, potentially jarring the more puritan of his fans with the druggy line about “a needle and a spoon.”

The June 18th, 2013, appearance wasn’t Paisley’s only with the Stones. Two years later he opened for the classic-rock titans at Nashville’s football stadium, and joined them onstage during their set to reprise “Dead Flowers.” Jagger would return the favor in 2017 by singing on the track “Drive of Shame” on Paisley’s Love and War album.

Jagger is currently recovering from heart surgery earlier this month that necessitated the postponement of the Rolling Stones’ U.S. tour. Paisley, meanwhile, recently broke ground on a free grocery store he and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley are planning to open in Nashville. His own Bucked Off Tour gets under way May 30th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

