Brad Paisley Toasts Solidarity in New Song, ‘No I in Beer’

Brad Paisley looks to cold longnecks and cans as a way to heal wounds and bridge deep divisions with his new single, “No I in Beer.” It’s the first new music Paisley has released in 2020.

Set to a party-friendly outlaw groove, “No I in Beer” features plenty of Paisley’s flashy Telecaster licks, bolstered by a large helping of pedal steel. Paisley plays the role of the guy who wants to unite everyone and has just the thing to make it happen. “We’re all in this together/To me it’s all so clear/Drinkin’ oughta be a team effort/There is no ‘I’ in beer,” he sings in a jovially rising-and-falling cadence.

Though it applies well to the idea of being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, Paisley and co-writer Kelly Lovelace actually penned the song in 2018. But its idea of getting together and connecting has been a recurring theme for many people unable to see family and friends in person, along with the technology providing them with temporary solutions.

“If we’ve ever felt unified as Americans,” Paisley said in a release, “as citizens of the world, it’s in the fact that nobody loves what we’re going through, but everybody’s willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let’s be a team.”

Paisley’s 2020 World Tour is currently set to begin May 15th in Concord, California. In the meantime, he’s regularly hosting livestreamed performances on Instagram.