Brad Paisley Praises Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley in New Love Song ‘My Miracle’

Brad Paisley gives praise to a higher power in his unabashedly smitten new love song, “My Miracle,” the country star’s first single and first new music of 2019.

Co-written by Paisley and Gary Nicholson, “My Miracle” is a tribute to Paisley’s wife of 16 years, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and spares no gushing bit of sentiment in describing his own whiskey-into-wine brush with divinity. “How could I not have faith in the god that created her?” he sings in the refrain, seeing no less than a miraculous moment in meeting the love of his life, which happened on the set of Paisley’s own music video for 2002’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song).” The simmering, bluesy track luxuriates with a tasteful guitar solo during its coda.

“I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs. I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did,” he said in a release. “This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for, she is my worst critic typically, but in this case I think I got it right.”

Following Paisley’s last single, “Bucked Off,” which was released last November, “My Miracle” arrives without any firm plan for a new LP from the Nashville native, whose last album was 2017’s star-studded Love and War. He embarks on a world tour in May.