Brad Paisley Will Play a Full-Band Livestream Show

Brad Paisley was supposed to launch his 2020 World Tour on Friday in Concord, California; instead, he’ll be performing inside an empty rehearsal hall in Nashville. It’s still reason to cheer, however. Paisley will be joined by his full band all in the same room, providing a welcome break from the cellphone-filmed, at-home performances of the social distancing era.

Lady Antebellum will also reunite under the same roof for the concert, an installment of the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions.

Along with his band, Paisley’s show will feature the full production of his touring concerts. His last full-band performance was March 9th in Alberta, Canada, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced him and countless other touring acts off the road.

“I’m anxious to get back with my band, it’s been a long nine weeks since the last time we played and I love that my friends from Bud Light have invited us to get back together for the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions – with proper social distancing, of course. It’s going to be a fun night of music and fan interaction,” Paisley said in statement.

Fans can tune in Friday at 9 p.m. ET via Bud Light’s YouTube channel and are encouraged to make a donation in support of the American Red Cross.

Last month, Paisley released the new drink-in-solidarity single “No I in Beer.”