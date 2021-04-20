Brad Paisley in New Covid Vaccine Ad: ‘Take the Shot’

Brad Paisley encourages people to get their Covid-19 vaccination in a new commercial that plays up Nashville’s sports culture rather than its reputation as Music City.

The singer-guitarist narrates and appears in the ad, presented by Vanderbilt Health and filmed in part at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the home of the city’s NHL team, the Predators. “When it’s your turn to get the vaccine,” he says, “be a fan — take the shot.”

The clip includes representatives and players from the Predators; Vanderbilt University’s sports programs; the city’s Major League Soccer franchise, Nashville SC; and the Predators. There are also images of the Nashville Sounds ballpark.

“We want your cheers. We want you in the upper decks and in the front row,” Paisley says, surveying the empty seats and ice of the Bridgestone Arena. “We want you to see us break records and break ground. And when it’s safe to come back, we want you on the best part of your seat — the edge of it.”

The clip aired regionally on Sunday in four markets — Nashville, Omaha, and Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia — and is the latest to feature country stars talking about Covid vaccines. Also on Sunday, a national ad with Eric Church, Darius Rucker, and Ashley McBryde debuted during the 56th ACM Awards, while Willie Nelson’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” has been used in a Covid vaccination TV spot, part of the “It’s Up to You” campaign.

In March, Dolly Parton shared a lengthy video of herself receiving her Moderna shot. “I’m finally gonna get my vaccine,” Parton said. “I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it. I’m very happy that I’m going to get my Moderna shot today, and I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too.”