Brad Paisley Mixes Bulls With Breakups in New ‘Bucked Off’ Video

Brad Paisley compares breakups to rodeos in his latest song “Bucked Off,” a theme on which he doubles down in the new video for the single.

According to card prior to the video, the country singer-guitarist asked his fans to submit videos of their breakups, leading to a mish-mosh of seemingly real and clearly staged cellphone clips. Paisley intersperses the fan-filmed footage with video of various rodeo events — bulls, broncs and sheep — and from a surprise concert he threw at a Nashville honky-tonk Tootsies Orchid Lounge late last year.

Despite all the romantic tumult, “Bucked Off” maintains the cheeky humor for which Paisley’s videos have become known. At one point, as Paisley holds a cellphone, the most ominous of text messages is displayed onscreen: “I know you are at a concert right now but we need to talk.”

Paisley, who has become a regular fixture in Nationwide TV commercials, co-wrote “Bucked Off,” his first single since 2017’s “Heaven South,” with Chris DuBois and Kelly Lovelace. The lyrics name-check George Strait and his song “The Cowboy Rides Away,” as the narrator struggles to hang on to a rocky relationship.

Paisley’s next concert is set for February 15 in Texas — at the San Antonio rodeo.