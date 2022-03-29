Brad Paisley Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

Brad Paisley has announced his return to the road. The country music singer-guitarist will kick off his World Tour 2022 over Memorial Day weekend with a show in Uncasville, Connecticut. The tour runs through the fall and includes a European leg — Paisley’s ninth tour of Europe — and his first tour of Australia. The international dates mark Paisley’s first overseas shows since 2019.

Here in the U.S., Paisley will play markets like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Virginia Beach, and Tucson with a rotating cast of special guests. Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack will appear on select dates.

In 2020, Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley opened the nonprofit food pantry known as “The Store” in Nashville. A portion of Paisley’s ticket sales will benefit the Store, which helps feeds 450 families a month.

Paisley’s North American tour dates:

May 27 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 29 — Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

June 4 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 10 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 11 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Va. Beach

June 24 — Greeley, CO @ Greeley Independence Stampede – Island Grove Regional Park

June 25 — Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Casino

Aug. 12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort Casino – Sandia Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 — Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 — Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino – Pechanga Summit

Aug. 24 — Put in Bay, OH @ Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

Aug. 25 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 26 — Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

Sept. 17 — McHenry, IL @ Splash into Country