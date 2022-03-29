Brad Paisley Announces 2022 World Tour Dates

Brad Paisley has announced his return to the road. The country music singer-guitarist will kick off his World Tour 2022 over Memorial Day weekend with a show in Uncasville, Connecticut. The tour runs through the fall and includes a European leg — Paisley’s ninth tour of Europe — and his first tour of Australia. The international dates mark Paisley’s first overseas shows since 2019.
Here in the U.S., Paisley will play markets like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Virginia Beach, and Tucson with a rotating cast of special guests. Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack will appear on select dates.
In 2020, Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley opened the nonprofit food pantry known as “The Store” in Nashville. A portion of Paisley’s ticket sales will benefit the Store, which helps feeds 450 families a month.
Paisley’s North American tour dates:
May 27 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 29 — Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
June 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
June 4 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 10 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
June 11 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Va. Beach
June 24 — Greeley, CO @ Greeley Independence Stampede – Island Grove Regional Park
June 25 — Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Casino
Aug. 12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort Casino – Sandia Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 — Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 — Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino – Pechanga Summit
Aug. 24 — Put in Bay, OH @ Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival
Aug. 25 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 26 — Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre
Sept. 17 — McHenry, IL @ Splash into Country