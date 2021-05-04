Brad Paisley Will Be Back Onstage This Summer With New U.S. Tour

After encouraging fans to “take the shot” in a new ad promoting the Covid-19 vaccines, Brad Paisley is announcing his return to touring. Paisley’s Tour 2021 will launch this summer in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 8th.

Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe open the bulk of dates on the tour, which is slated to visit markets like Tampa, St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Phoenix. The run wraps up October 9th in Irvine, California. Prior to the July 8th kick-off, the guitarist will headline the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam festival in Panama City Beach, Florida, on June 5th, and Nashville’s Independence Day celebration on July 4th.

Paisley spoke about the vaccine and the vital role it plays in the return of live music. “It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people,” he said in a statement. “I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine — there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that Take the Shot the safer it will be for all of us to gather.”

Here are Paisley’s Tour 2021 dates:

June 5 — Panama City Beach, FL @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

July 4 — Nashville, TN @ Let Freedom Sing! Music City – Downtown

July 8 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

July 9 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 17 — Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 22 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 9 — Canton, OH @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (with Lynyrd Skynyrd)

August 14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 15 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

August 21 — Lima, OH @ Allen County Fair

August 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 27 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 28 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 10 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11 — Clarkson, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 23 — Doswell, VA @ After Hours at The Meadow Event Park

September 24 — West Springfield, MA @ Court of Honor Stage

September 26 — Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair

September 30 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

October 1 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 7 — Albuquerque, NM @ ISLETA Amphitheatre

October 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 9 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre