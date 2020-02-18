Brad Paisley Sets Dates for 2020 World Tour

Brad Paisley has announced dates for an extensive tour set to get underway in May. Dubbed the 2020 World Tour, Paisley’s new trek will carry him around North America and into Europe.

Launching with a May 15th performance at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California, the tour will run through late September, visiting well-known spots like the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, and Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. In July, Paisley will head to Europe for a series of dates, playing festivals and headlining gigs in Norway, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands. Joining him for most of the trek will be “Take It From Me” singer Jordan Davis as well as Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” is climbing country airplay charts.

Tickets are on sale now as part of LiveNation’s Megaticket, and a portion of sales will go to the Grove, the free grocery store founded by Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley in conjunction with Belmont University.

In 2019, Paisley released the single “Alive Right Now,” which marveled at the many possibilities of modern technology. Paisley has also branched out into television of late, appearing in the special Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special in December and as an insurance pitchman alongside former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning in a series of Nationwide commercials. His latest album is 2017’s Love and War.

Brad Paisley 2020 World Tour dates:

May 15 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

May 16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 17 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 22 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 23 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

May 28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

May 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 4 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 5 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Festning

July 22 – Trondheim, Norway @ Kristiansten Festning

July 24 – Goteborg, Sweden @ Liseberg***

July 25 – Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviiksparken***

July 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

July 30 – Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

July 31 – Schwetzingen, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air***

August 7 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 9 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

August 13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 14 – Montreal, QC @ Lasso Festival DeMusique Country***

August 15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 22 – Lima, OH @ Allen County Fairground***

September 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 4 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 26 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

September 27 – Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair

***Festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists