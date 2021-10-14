 Boyz II Men Sing Chris Stapleton's 'Cold' at 'CMT Artists of the Year' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Damon Albarn Travels to 'The Tower of Montevideo' on New Single
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Boyz II Men Reinvent Chris Stapleton’s ‘Cold’ With Harmonies and a Beatboxing Cellist

Stapleton watches wide-eyed as the R&B vocal group performs in his honor at CMT’s Artists of the Year awards

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

On his album Starting Over, Chris Stapleton’s “Cold” is a rumbling, ominous dirge about a love extinguished. Onstage at the CMT Artists of the Year awards, Boyz II Men maintained the brooding feel of the original, but framed it around their exquisite three-part harmonies.

The R&B vocal group paid tribute to Stapleton, one of the Artists of the Year honorees, with an assist from Kevin Olusola, the beatboxing cellist of Pentatonix. Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, in his requisite Phillies hat, took the first verse, before Shawn Stockman stepped in with a soaring chorus and Wayna Morris delivered improvised vocal runs. The left-field highlight though was the addition of Pentatonix’s Olusola, who spit out a beatbox rhythm while bowing his cello. All the while, Stapleton — a typically stoic figure — and his wife Morgane looked on in awe.

Boyz II Men have become regular guests in Nashville of late. They taped an episode of CMT Crossroads last year with Brett Young and reprised their collaboration at the CMT Music Awards. Last week, Stapleton posted a photo of himself with the group on Instagram.

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremonies aired live on CMT on Wednesday night. Along with Boyz II Men’s Stapleton tribute, the show included performances by Mickey Guyton and Yola, Kane Brown singing for Randy Travis, and Luke Combs performing his hit “Forever After All.”

In This Article: Boyz II Men, Chris Stapleton, Pentatonix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.