Watch Boyz II Men, Brett Young Sing ‘Motownphilly’ on ‘CMT Crossroads’

“What’s the name of the group?” tease Boyz II Men before launching into “Motownphilly” for CMT Crossroads, joined by country Number One machine Brett Young. The venerable vocal group, who famously name-checked themselves in the 1991 debut single, and the “In Case You Didn’t Know” vocalist are the latest pairing on CMT’s entertaining mash-up series.

Ahead of the episode’s premiere on March 27th, the network released a video of the artists singing “Motownphilly,” an exuberant performance that captures the soulful chemistry of Young and Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris. Taped in a studio at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, the concert underscores the increasing soul — and retro — influence in today’s country music, which Young has parlayed into a successful career via hits like “Like I Loved You,” “Mercy” and “Here Tonight.”

“As an artist, I need to continue to be really true to the brand we’ve created. Not just because it’s working, but also because it is 100 percent authentic,” Young told Rolling Stone last year.

Young is on tour throughout the summer and will perform with Luke Bryan at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 21st. Boyz II Men launch an overseas tour in April. Their CMT Crossroads airs Wednesday, March 27th, at 10:00 p.m./ET on CMT.