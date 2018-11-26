See Boygenius’ Graceful Cover of the Dixie Chicks’ ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’

This past weekend, the indie rock supergroup boygenius (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker) surprised fans at their Seattle concert when they debuted an acoustic cover of the Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” towards the end of their set at the Moore Theatre.

In their harmony-heavy rendition, Baker begins the 1999 Dixie Chicks classic, singing the first verse while playing mandolin, while Dacus and Bridgers (on guitar) trade off on the song’s second verse. Complete with an impressive violin solo by Camille Falkner, “Cowboy Take Me Away” is the most explicitly rootsy offering to date from the trio of folk/indie-leaning singer-songwriters and follows a recent Dixie Chicks cover by fellow indie rocker Soccer Mommy.

The trio is currently in the midst of a U.S. theater tour after releasing their debut collaborative EP earlier this fall. Their current show is a four-hour marathon evening of music, with complete solo sets from Dacus, Bridgers and Baker that culminates in a full-band boygenius performance.

“Because we trusted each other creatively, we ended up showing each other a lot of our own unreleased shit that we felt weird or self-conscious about, and we really affirmed each other,” Bridgers told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “It’s nice to record with people my own age. That feels good.”