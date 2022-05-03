Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup

The Born & Raised Music Festival will return for its second year in 2022, bringing a musical lineup that’s concentrated with Red Dirt, Texas country, and left-of-center country sounds. Presented by AEG, the festival sets up at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, from Sept. 16 to 18 and features headlining performances from Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Bryan, who recently played at Stagecoach, will headline the festival’s opening Friday night and Jinks will do the same on Saturday, with Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd leading the final day’s lineup. Numerous bands are on the bill, including American Aquarium, Mike and the Moonpies, Flatland Cavalry, and Randy Rogers Band. Rogers will also team up with his pal Wade Bowen for a set focused on their “Hold My Beer” project, and Bowen will get his own set the next day.

Other performers throughout the weekend include Margo Price, Joshua Ray Walker, Brothers Osborne, Natalie Hemby, Jamie Lin Wilson, and Kendell Marvel. Tickets will be available for pre-sale on May 6 at 9 a.m. ET and available to the public on May 9 at 11 a.m. ET. Passes for the weekend start at $129.50.

Born & Raised Music Festival made its debut in 2021 with performances from Jinks, Bryan, ZZ Top, Parker McCollum, and Jack Ingram. The fest is held on the same grounds as Rocklahoma, the annual gathering of hard-rockers.