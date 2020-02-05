 Born and Raised Music Festival 2020 Lineup: Willie Nelson, Margo Price - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. to Headline the Born & Raised Music Festival

Billed as a “weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us,” new Oklahoma festival also features Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, and Blackberry Smoke

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Willie Nelson, Born and Raised Festival lineup

Willie Nelson is on the lineup for the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival, set for June in Oklahoma.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Willie Nelson & Family and Hank Williams Jr. will headline the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival. Set for Pryor, Oklahoma, the three-day fest runs June 5th through 7th and features an impressively curated mix of traditional country artists like Nelson and Williams, Red Dirt acts like Cody Canada & the Departed, and Americana favorites ranging from Elizabeth Cook to Hayes Carll.

Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Shooter Jennings, Kendell Marvel, Jack Ingram, Paul Cauthen, Parker McCollum, William Clark Green, Stoney LaRue, Zach Bryan, and Tim Montana are among the solo artists in the lineup, but there are also a number of bands set to take the stage. Blackberry Smoke, Whiskey Myers, Mike and the Moonpies, Randy Rogers Band, Flatland Cavalry, the Band of Heathens, Shane Smith & the Saints, the Bottle Rockets, and Jonathan Tyler and the Northern lights are all on the bill.

Branded as “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us,” Born & Raised Music Festival will set up shop at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, the annual hard-rock and metal festival held each May in Pryor.

“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt country music,” says festival producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents in a statement. “These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised.”

Born & Raised Music Festival lineup

General-admission passes for Born & Raised begin at $89.50; reserved seating starts at $159.50. A presale gets under way February 12th, with early-bird prices going on sale February 14th at 10:00 a.m. CT. Discounted tickets for military members and first responders are available for $79.50 via a festival partnership with GovX. Passes are available via the festival’s website.

