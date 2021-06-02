 Born and Raised Music Festival Lineup: Cody Jinks, ZZ Top to Headline - Rolling Stone
Cody Jinks, ZZ Top to Headline Inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival

September festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, also features Lucinda Williams, Blackberry Smoke, Robert Earl Keen, and a number of Red Dirt acts

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Born and Raised Festival Lineup, Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks is among the performers at the 2021 Born & Raised Music Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Cody Jinks and ZZ Top will headline the first Born & Raised Music Festival, a new concert and camping event set for September 17th through 19th in Pryor, Oklahoma, at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds — known to metalheads as the home of Rocklahoma.

Billed as a “weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us,” the lineup includes outlaw country artists, Americana singer-songwriters, and a heavy dose of Red Dirt bands. Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram, Stoney LaRue, Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Jamie Lin Wilson, Kaitlin Butts, and Kylie Frey are all set to perform. Other acts include Hayes Carll, Cody Canada & the Departed, Wade Bowen, and Tim Montana, the Nashville-based country-rocker who pivoted to social media influencing during the pandemic.

“We were excited to launch Born and Raised in 2020, and to say we’re even more excited in 2021 is an understatement,” Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents said in a statement. “This region lives and breathes Outlaw, Texas, Red Dirt country. We can’t wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together.”

The festival also marks the latest step in Lucinda Williams’ return to the road after suffering a stroke in 2020. The songwriter recently performed at a tribute to ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in Nashville and is set to appear on select dates of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Willie Nelson.

Born and Raised Festival lineup

