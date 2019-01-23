Jimmie Allen, Trace Adkins to Perform at ACM Borderline Bar Fundraiser

Little more than three months after 12 people were murdered by a gunman at a Southern California country bar and music venue, the Academy of Country Music’s Lifting Lives initiative — the philanthropic arm of the ACM — will host a benefit concert featuring Jimmie Allen, Trace Adkins, Cassadee Pope and more to raise money for victims.

The concert will take place at Thousand Oaks Civic Center, just a few short miles away from the site of the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Net proceeds from the show, which will also feature host Charles Esten, Tyler Rich and Runaway June, will be donated to the Ventura County Community Foundation Conejo Valley Victim’s Fund.

“This is our local family country bar,” Borderline concertgoer Tina Barajas told Rolling Stone Country last year. “We all know each other. I take my 14-year-old here. This is my safe place. Nothing is ever going to happen here. Now, that world is shattered.”

The ACM Borderline Strong concert is the latest in a series of country-music benefits staged in response to gun violence over the past several years, including last year’s MSD Country Strong, which featured Justin Moore and raised funds for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the wake of the Parkland shooting, as well as the slew of benefits that sprung up in the wake of 2017’s Route 91 Harvest festival massacre in Las Vegas.

In November, country artists including Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard teamed with the Toms apparel company for a new End Gun Violence Together campaign, with Hubbard challenging his fellow country stars to speak up against gun violence.

ACM Lifting Lives Presents: Borderline Live will take place on February 11th. Tickets are available now.