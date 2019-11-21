 Bonnie Raitt, John Prine Sing ‘Angel From Montgomery’: Watch – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Selena Gomez Unveils Album Release Date Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Bonnie Raitt, John Prine Sing ‘Angel From Montgomery’ on ‘Austin City Limits’

Special episode of live music series was filmed in Nashville at the Americana Honors and Awards

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

Austin City Limits presents an all-star Americana special this weekend, with more than a dozen performances and other highlights from this year’s Americana Honors & Awards ceremony.

Premiering Saturday on PBS, the hour-long episode was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in September and includes a performance by Album of the Year winner John Prine, who sings his “Angel From Montgomery” with the artist who brought the song wider recognition, Bonnie Raitt.

“I’ve been singing it since 1973 or so, when I first started to tour with John,” Bonnie Raitt says of the tender “Angel From Montgomery.” Their performance, with Raitt on lead vocal and Prine providing harmony for the first verse switches their roles in verse two, as Prine sings, “When I was a young girl, I had me a cowboy, he weren’t much to look at, just a free-ramblin’ man.” As the verse ends, Raitt adds honeyed harmony to Prine’s aged-to-perfection lead vocal, proving yet again that the song was in equally great hands for both artists in their respective solo versions. In this joint rendition, it becomes something truly special.

Related

The Mavericks
AmericanaFest 2019: 25 Best Things We Saw
Brandi Carlile, John Prine Win Big at 2019 Americana Honors and Awards

Related

40 Greatest Horror Soundtracks
35 Greatest Horror Soundtracks: Modern Masters, Gatekeepers Choose
The 50 Best Non-Superhero Graphic Novels

Additionally, Americana Artist of the Year Brandi Carlile, Mavis Staples, and Elvis Costello all perform on the episode, with the latter taking the stage alongside Jim Lauderdale for a two-song set comprised of “Red Cotton” and “Blame It on Cain.” Rhiannon Giddens, who was presented with the inaugural Legacy of Americana honor, performs the stirring traditional “Wayfaring Stranger” with Francesco Turrisi, and newly minted Grammy nominees Yola and I’m With Her (Sarah Jarosz, Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan) perform “Faraway Look” and “Call My Name,” respectively.

Also appearing throughout the episode are the Milk Carton Kids, Joe Henry and Rodney Crowell, Mumford & Sons, Our Native Daughters, the War & Treaty, and Mark Erelli with guests Josh Ritter, Lori McKenna, J.S. Ondara, and Shawn Colvin.

The 18th annual Americana Honors and Awards were the centerpiece of the Americana Music Association’s annual AmericanaFest, a live-music and business conference event gathering fans and industry professionals from around the globe. Austin City Limits, now in its 45th season, is the longest-running live music series in television history.

ACL Presents Americana 18th Annual Honors airs Saturday, November 23rd, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. The episode will be available to stream the following day at 10 a.m. ET.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.