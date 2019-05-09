See Bonnie Raitt’s Gritty ‘Angel From Montgomery’ on ‘Colbert’

Bonnie Raitt made a special appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, singing her version of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery.” Prine is set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

Playing an acoustic guitar in Prine’s distinctive fingerpicking style, Raitt leads her band through the song, originally recorded on Prine’s self-titled 1971 debut album along with now-classics “Sam Stone,” “Paradise” and “Hello in There.” In addition to her ace guitar playing, Raitt brings characteristic soul to her performance, speaking the lyrics in a couple sections and adding bluesy, gritty flourishes in others. Raitt’s recording of the song appears on her 1974 album Streetlights.

Beginning in September, Raitt will join up with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, playing a series of the traveling shows with a group of artists that includes Nelson, Alison Krauss, Brothers Osborne and the Avett Brothers. Raitt’s most recent album, 2016’s Dig in Deep, featured a cover of INXS’ smash “Need You Tonight” as well as songs by T Bone Burnett and Joe Henry.

Prine, who released the acclaimed album The Tree of Forgiveness in 2018, will become a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 13th alongside Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, Jack Tempchin and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.