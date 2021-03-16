Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Jon Pardi Anchor Bonnaroo ‘Concerts on the Farm’ Series

Bonnaroo is currently slated to return in September, but the festival grounds won’t sit dormant until then. A new socially distanced live-music series — “Concerts on the Farm” — is set to kick off in May.

The run begins with Billy Strings on May 28th. The singer-guitarist, who won his first Grammy on Sunday for Best Bluegrass Album for the LP Home, will headline what’s being dubbed “An Evening with Billy Strings.” Country music hitmaker Jon Pardi and guest Jameson Rodgers appear the next night, May 29th. The Avett Brothers will play three shows at the outdoors venue over July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

The concerts will operate under safety guidelines, including limited capacity and social distancing. Tickets are sold in groups of four and give fans an 8′ x 8′ area that’s situated six feet from other pods. Masks are required when not in the pod. Fans can bring their own chairs and blankets; food and drink are delivered via mobile ordering. Tickets to the Concerts on the Farm series go on sale Friday, March 19th, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

All three headliners have been consistently performing live throughout the pandemic. Strings embraced socially distanced shows early on, Pardi played a series of drive-in gigs, and the Avett Brothers headlined their own drive-in show at Charlotte Motor Speedway last summer.

After canceling the 2020 installment, Bonnaroo rescheduled its 2021 festival from June to September 2nd through 5th, 2021.