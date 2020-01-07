Jason Isbell, Morgan Wallen, Yola Anchor Bonnaroo 2020 Country Lineup

As in years past, Bonnaroo 2020 will draw some of its lineup from nearby Nashville: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Morgan Wallen, Yola, and Billy Strings all represent the country music and Americana worlds on this year’s bill.

The Grand Ole Opry will also return to Bonnaroo with a lineup yet to be announced. This marks the third consecutive year that the country-music institution has staged a show at the Manchester, Tennessee, festival. Other acts associated with country and Americana include masked vocalist Orville Peck, blues-rock guitarist Marcus King Band, bluegrass outfits Mandolin Orange and Greensky Bluegrass, and Liz Cooper & the Stampede. Frequent Florida Georgia Line tourmate and collaborator Nelly is also set to perform his 2000 debut album Country Grammar in its entirety.

Brittany Howard, rock and soul singer Devon Gilfillian, rootsy rocker Grace Potter, and experimental jammers Pigeons Playing Ping Pong round out the Americana representation.

Of note: Festivalgoers will likely have two chances to hear Isbell’s staple “Cover Me Up” — it’s a hallmark of the songwriter’s set and also regularly covered by the contemporary country artist Morgan Wallen. (Alas, Isbell and Wallen play on separate days.) Isbell last performed at Bonnaroo in 2016, while this marks Wallen’s Bonnaroo debut.

The 19th annual Bonnaroo runs Thursday, June 11th, through Saturday the 14th. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 9th.