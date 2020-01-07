 Bonnaroo 2020 Country Lineup: Jason Isbell, Morgan Wallen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John Are Working on New Music Together Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Jason Isbell, Morgan Wallen, Yola Anchor Bonnaroo 2020 Country Lineup

Grand Ole Opry, Orville Peck, Billy Strings and more represent Nashville and Americana at annual Tennessee fest

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are among the country and Americana artists performing at 2020 Bonnaroo.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

As in years past, Bonnaroo 2020 will draw some of its lineup from nearby Nashville: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Morgan Wallen, Yola, and Billy Strings all represent the country music and Americana worlds on this year’s bill.

The Grand Ole Opry will also return to Bonnaroo with a lineup yet to be announced. This marks the third consecutive year that the country-music institution has staged a show at the Manchester, Tennessee, festival. Other acts associated with country and Americana include masked vocalist Orville Peck, blues-rock guitarist Marcus King Band, bluegrass outfits Mandolin Orange and Greensky Bluegrass, and Liz Cooper & the Stampede. Frequent Florida Georgia Line tourmate and collaborator Nelly is also set to perform his 2000 debut album Country Grammar in its entirety.

Brittany Howard, rock and soul singer Devon Gilfillian, rootsy rocker Grace Potter, and experimental jammers Pigeons Playing Ping Pong round out the Americana representation.

Of note: Festivalgoers will likely have two chances to hear Isbell’s staple “Cover Me Up” — it’s a hallmark of the songwriter’s set and also regularly covered by the contemporary country artist Morgan Wallen. (Alas, Isbell and Wallen play on separate days.) Isbell last performed at Bonnaroo in 2016, while this marks Wallen’s Bonnaroo debut.

The 19th annual Bonnaroo runs Thursday, June 11th, through Saturday the 14th. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 9th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.