‘Bluegrass Underground’ Slates Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires for New Season

Combining an eclectic musical lineup and one of the most unique settings for live entertainment, the 16-time Emmy-winning public television series Bluegrass Underground has unveiled the acts for the series’ ninth season. On September 4th, the national PBS season premiere of the acclaimed series will highlight the pioneering Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The latest season stretches for 12 weeks and includes upcoming episodes with Steve Earle, Keb’ Mo’, Brothers Osborne, Amanda Shires, Josh Ritter, and Mandy Barnett.

Taking place in the subterranean amphitheater of the Caverns at the base of Monteagle Mountain, near Pelham, Tennessee, Bluegrass Underground is taped in what is simultaneously one of the oldest and newest performance venues in the world. The upcoming episodes will mark the second season for the series in this picturesque location, nestled in the hills of Grundy County, about 80 miles southeast of Nashville.

Others appearing this season include Memphis country-punk trailblazers Lucero, South African-born folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov, Oscar and Tony award-winning Irish songwriter Glen Hansard, folk-rock trio the Devil Makes Three, and Nashville songwriter Lauren Morrow. Check local listings for dates and airtimes of Bluegrass Underground.

In addition to the public television series, the Caverns host a variety of live concert events throughout the year.