Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill Set for 2020 Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman

Annual series returns June 18th

Ricky Skaggs

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform during Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman this summer.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Although Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium has hosted concerts and events from virtually every musical genre in its 128-year history, its integral role in the birth of bluegrass is one of the hallowed venue’s most important claims to fame. Shortly after its restoration and renovation led to the reopening of the Ryman in June 1994, two of the world’s most influential bluegrass artists, Alison Krauss and Bill Monroe, took the stage for the first of what has become an annual tradition: the Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman concert series.

This year’s six-week series begins Thursday, June 18th, with the Del McCoury Band and the Lil Smokies, followed by Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle, the SteelDrivers, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Dailey & Vincent, and Vince Gill. The latter three acts all participated in the concert series in 2019.

Sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and hosted by legendary Grand Ole Opry announcer Eddie Stubbs, each concert will be preceded – weather permitting – by Pickin’ on the Plaza, which will feature performances by local bluegrass acts. The Ryman’s Café Lula will also offer food and drink specials. Passes for the entire series, as well as individual show tickets, go on sale this Saturday, February 1st, at 10 a.m. CT, and will be available at the Ryman and Grand Ole Opry House box offices and via ryman.com.

Here’s the full lineup for the 2020 Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman:

June 18 – Del McCoury Band with The Lil Smokies
June 25 – Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle
July 2 – The SteelDrivers
July 9 – Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
July 16 – Dailey & Vincent
July 23 – Vince Gill

