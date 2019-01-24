Bluebird Cafe Documentary ‘Bluebird’ to Screen at SXSW

A documentary about one of Nashville’s most celebrated and important venues will premiere at the 2019 South by Southwest Film Festival: Bluebird tells the story of the Bluebird Cafe, which has been a launching pad for new songwriters since 1982.

Situated in a nondescript strip mall in the city’s Green Hills neighborhood, the Bluebird Cafe, with its tight 90-maximum capacity, has played host to career-making performances. Taylor Swift was famously discovered on its stage, and the pop superstar is one of many artists who appear in the film.

“Whether you’re the biggest songwriter in Nashville or someone who has been there for a week, it’s an equal playing field,” says Kelsea Ballerini in the trailer, which also features Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill and Kacey Musgraves. Garth Brooks, Maren Morris and Jason Isbell, among others, are also set to appear in the film.

Founded in 1982 by Amy Kurland, the Bluebird Cafe has become a must-visit for fans of country music, who sell out the venue nightly regardless of who is on the bill. The listening room is also known for its regular songwriter nights, in which artists perform in the round in the center of the tiny club.

Bluebird was produced by Brian Loschiavo and the Bluebird Cafe’s general manager Erika Wollam Nichols. Loschiavo also directed the film, which was shot by cinematographer Jeff Molyneaux.

Bluebird isn’t the only film with country music ties screening at SXSW. Red Dog, a film by Casey Pinkston and songwriter Luke Dick (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert), tells the story of how Dick was raised as a child in an Oklahoma City strip club.

The SXSW Film Festival runs March 8th through 17th in Austin, Texas.